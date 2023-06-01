Karim Benzema could still stay at Real Madrid

According to AS, the French forward of Real Madrid, Karim Benzema, could still stay at the club.

The source suggests that Benzema has not yet received a contract offer from Al-Ittihad. The Saudi club has verbally proposed a two-year agreement worth a total of 200 million euros. If no formal offer is made, Benzema could sign a new contract with Real Madrid until the summer of 2024.

In the current season, the 35-year-old Benzema has played 42 matches in all competitions for Real Madrid, scoring 30 goals and providing six assists. His current contract with the club expires in the summer of 2023.

