Kante acquired a Belgian club

Former Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has acquired Belgian club Virton.

It was reported on the official website of the club.

The Frenchman will officially take over on July 1. In the near future the club will cofirm a new board of directors of the club.

Last season Virton were relegated from the second division of Belgian soccer.

It should be recalled that Kanté himself moved to Al Ittihad this summer.