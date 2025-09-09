Kane was surprised by Levy's departure from Tottenham
Daniel Levy's departure from his role as chairman of Tottenham represents a true revolution, as Levy has long been synonymous with the North London club. This sentiment is echoed by players who once wore the Spurs shirt.
Details: Tottenham legend Harry Kane admitted he did not expect Levy to leave and, while unaware of the reasons behind the decision, wished him all the best.
Quote: "To be honest, it's a bit unexpected—I didn't see it coming. Daniel was a fantastic chairman for Tottenham during the nearly 20 years he was there. If you look at where the club was and where it is now, it's a massive transformation, not just on the pitch but off it as well. Every club goes through changes, including at the very top.
I don't know too much about the reasons or what exactly happened, but all I can say is I wish Daniel nothing but the best for the future. We certainly built a good relationship over the years we worked together, and I'm sure we'll cross paths again someday. Overall, it's a new chapter for Tottenham, and the club is now looking to open it."