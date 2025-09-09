RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Kane was surprised by Levy's departure from Tottenham

Kane was surprised by Levy's departure from Tottenham

He believes this marks a huge change for the club.
Football news Today, 03:23
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Harry Kane in Tottenham's squad. Getty Images

Daniel Levy's departure from his role as chairman of Tottenham represents a true revolution, as Levy has long been synonymous with the North London club. This sentiment is echoed by players who once wore the Spurs shirt.

Details: Tottenham legend Harry Kane admitted he did not expect Levy to leave and, while unaware of the reasons behind the decision, wished him all the best.

Quote: "To be honest, it's a bit unexpected—I didn't see it coming. Daniel was a fantastic chairman for Tottenham during the nearly 20 years he was there. If you look at where the club was and where it is now, it's a massive transformation, not just on the pitch but off it as well. Every club goes through changes, including at the very top.

I don't know too much about the reasons or what exactly happened, but all I can say is I wish Daniel nothing but the best for the future. We certainly built a good relationship over the years we worked together, and I'm sure we'll cross paths again someday. Overall, it's a new chapter for Tottenham, and the club is now looking to open it."

