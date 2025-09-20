RU RU ES ES FR FR
Kaizer Chiefs starting 11 vs Kabuscorp

CAF Confederation Cup: Kabuscorp vs Kaizer Chiefs
Football news Today, 10:33
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Kaizer Chiefs starting 11 vs Kabuscorp in the CAF Confederation Cup Daniel Hlongwane/Getty

Betway Premiership giants Kaizer Chiefs are back in Africa since the 2021 CAF Champions League final against Al Ahly.

This time, it's the CAF Confederation Cup. Amakhosi face Angola's Kabuscorp in the first preliminary round qualifier. Today's first leg is away in Luanda before next weekend's second leg at the FNB Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs starting lineup: Brandon Petersen, Zitha Kwinika, Inacio Miguel, Aden McCarthy, Paseka Mako, Thabo Cele, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Pule Mmodi, Mduduzi Shabalala, Glody Lilepo, Flavio da Silva.

Substitutes: Fiacre Ntwari, Reeve Frosler, Bradley Cross, George Matlou, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Gaston Sirino, Mfundo Vilakazi, Wandile Duba, Ashley Du Preez.

Kabuscorp starting lineup: N/A.

Kick-off is at 17:00 at the Estádio 11 de Novembro.

