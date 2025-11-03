Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC learn their Caf Confederation Cup opponents

Amakhosi and Stellies in face tricky opponents in their tricky groups

Kaizer Chiefs have two Egyptian teams and a Zambian side to overcome in order to progress to the Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

North African sides Zamalek and Al Masry are in Group with Chiefs and Zambian side, Zesco United complete Group D of the continental competition.

This is seen as a very tricky group for Amakhosi who are in the Caf competition for the first time in four years while sides in their group are regularly featured in Caf competitions.

Unlike Chiefs, fellow South African side Stellenbosch FC, have reached last season’s semi-finals of this competition and that experience is still fresh in their minds.

Steve Barker’s side are in Group D alongside Algeria’s CR Belouizdad, Congo-Brazzaville’s AS Otoho and Tanzania’s Singida Black Stars.

The Algerian’s are coached by former TS Galaxy coach, Sead Ramovic and the Serbian man’s time in the Betway Premiership could be invaluable for him when facing Stellies.

Stellies have not been quiet on the fact that their plan is to ensure they win this trophy they fell short of reaching its final last season.

They will be expected to play like men on a mission.