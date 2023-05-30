Juventus puts an end to rumors about the departure of the head coach

Juventus will end their partnership with head coach Massimiliano Allegri at the end of the season.

People began to talk much about the 55-year-old's likely departure after Juventus dropped out of the Europa League semi-finals.

According to Tuttosport, the management of the "Old Lady" have already begun negotiations with the coach on the early termination of the contract.

If a compromise in negotiations can be found, Allegri will leave his post immediately.

The coach's contract with Juventus runs until the end of the 2024/25 season.