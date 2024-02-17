Juventus is set to extend the contract of one of their key first-team player

Juventus has reached an agreement to extend the contract of their primary goalkeeper, Wojciech Szczęsny.

According to Football Italia, the 33-year-old goalkeeper has orally agreed to the terms of a new agreement. The Bianconeri aim to extend the contract of the Polish goalkeeper, which expires in 18 months, for another year or two. As part of the negotiation, the club has proposed a slight reduction in salary to decrease club expenses.

Currently, the Pole stands as one of the highest-paid players in the team, with an annual salary of €6.5 million, trailing only Adrien Rabiot and Dušan Vlahović.

At 33 years old, Szczęsny continues to maintain his status as the number one goalkeeper for the Bianconeri. In the current season, he has amassed nearly 2000 minutes on the field in 22 matches.

