Juventus interested in signing Manchester United striker

"Juventus" is interested in Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, according to La Repubblica.

According to the source, the Italian club wants to loan the player until the summer of 2024. Atalanta is also interested in loaning the forward. Additionally, some clubs from the English Premier League have shown interest in the player.

The 21-year-old Greenwood is a product of the Manchester United academy. He last appeared on the field in January 2022. Afterward, the forward was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend. After a year, the player was cleared of charges, but the Manchester United management decided not to include him in the first team. However, Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag is against selling the player. Greenwood has played a total of 129 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025 with an option for an additional year.

Greenwood played his only match for the England national team in 2020. He came on as a substitute in the 12th minute in a UEFA Nations League match against Iceland (1-0).