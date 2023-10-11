Just four months ago he was playing. Besiktas gets a new coach

Burak Yilmaz has been appointed head coach of the Besiktas football club.

It is interesting that until recently the former footballer of the Turkish national team and Besiktas was an active footballer.

The famous Turk announced the end of his professional football career in July 2023. After this, Yilmaz was immediately appointed assistant coach at Besiktas.

On October 8, he independently led the team in a match with Istanbulspor, which ended in a victory for the Black Eagles with a score of 2:0.

Let us note that the position was previously held by Şenol Güneş. He remained at the head of Besiktas for a year, after which he was dismissed.

Besiktas currently ranks fourth in the Turkish Super League after eight matches played. The team has 16 points. The Black Eagles are already eight points behind the leading Fenerbahce, which won all eight matches of the new championship.

During his playing career, Burak Yilmaz played for Besiktas, Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Trabzonspor and other Turkish clubs. In the Turkish national team he has 77 matches and 31 goals.