RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Jude Bellingham reacts to his return to training after surgery

Jude Bellingham reacts to his return to training after surgery

Happy to be back on the pitch
Lifestyle Today, 08:48
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid's club base Photo: https://www.instagram.com/judebellingham / Author unknown

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham continues his recovery after undergoing shoulder surgery this summer, following the end of last season. The midfielder has finally been cleared to rejoin team training, an update he shared on his Instagram page.

Bellingham posted photos from Real Madrid’s training base, capturing moments from the session, and captioned them: “8 weeks… Back on the pitch with my brothers! 🫂”. It’s clear the Englishman is thrilled to be training with the squad again.

To recap, Jude suffered a shoulder injury back in November 2023. He delayed surgery, playing the entire previous season with a supportive brace. The lingering injury caused discomfort and pain, preventing him from playing at his peak, so the decision was made to undergo surgery at the end of last season.

He is expected to return to action in October, following his recovery from the operation.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
“I’m satisfied.” Tchouaméni shares his thoughts on working with Xabi Alonso Football news Today, 04:19 “I’m satisfied.” Tchouaméni shares his thoughts on working with Xabi Alonso
One of the victims forgives Raúl Asensio in explicit video leak case Football news Today, 01:19 One of the victims forgives Raúl Asensio in explicit video leak case
Police arrest Oviedo fan for racist abuse directed at Mbappé Football news Yesterday, 16:38 Police arrest Oviedo fan for racist abuse directed at Mbappé
Konaté Transfer news Yesterday, 13:17 Konaté refuses to extend Liverpool contract in pursuit of Real Madrid move
“My story is over.” Kylian Mbappé reacts to PSG’s Champions League triumph Football news Yesterday, 12:27 “My story is over.” Kylian Mbappé reacts to PSG’s Champions League triumph
Kylian Mbappé wants his future son to hate football. What’s the reason? Football news Yesterday, 10:29 Kylian Mbappé wants his future son to hate football. What’s the reason?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores