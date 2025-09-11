Jude Bellingham reacts to his return to training after surgery

Happy to be back on the pitch

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham continues his recovery after undergoing shoulder surgery this summer, following the end of last season. The midfielder has finally been cleared to rejoin team training, an update he shared on his Instagram page.

Bellingham posted photos from Real Madrid’s training base, capturing moments from the session, and captioned them: “8 weeks… Back on the pitch with my brothers! 🫂”. It’s clear the Englishman is thrilled to be training with the squad again.

To recap, Jude suffered a shoulder injury back in November 2023. He delayed surgery, playing the entire previous season with a supportive brace. The lingering injury caused discomfort and pain, preventing him from playing at his peak, so the decision was made to undergo surgery at the end of last season.

He is expected to return to action in October, following his recovery from the operation.