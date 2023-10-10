Jota elucidated how Liverpool is undertaking a rebuilding in this season

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has shared his perspective on the alterations in the Reds' style of play.

"This year, we have made significant changes, particularly in midfield. It's a crucial, even pivotal, aspect of our game. Over the past couple of years, we've also seen an influx of attacking players. I believe that footballers and clubs alike need to evolve.

Normally, teams frequently change managers, but at Liverpool, it's different. We know that Jurgen Klopp is the right man for us, capable of leading us forward. Our team has completely transformed since Klopp was first appointed as the head coach. It's a challenge for both him and us. We've started the season well and aim to continue in the same vein.

The question of changing the team's mentality also arises. The players who left were important to us both on and off the football field. Henderson was our captain; we need to adapt to a new era, a new captain, and new players," stated Diogo Jota in an interview with Liverpool Echo.