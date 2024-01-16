Joshua - Ngannou: it is known whether a rematch between boxers is possible

At the onset of spring, on March 8th, a boxing match is scheduled between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou.

In a statement to Second Out, the promoter of the British boxer, Eddie Hearn, addressed the possibility of a rematch between the two fighters. According to him, there is no provision for a rematch in the contract between Joshua and Ngannou. The bout scheduled for March 8th will be the first and last encounter.

Hearn also mentioned both good and bad news. The good news is that their team has acquired several recordings that will aid in their analysis and strategic planning. However, the bad news pertains to Ngannou's heightened confidence after his bout with Tyson Fury and his strong mental state.

In October, Ngannou faced Tyson Fury, losing by a split decision despite sending the British boxer to the canvas in the third round. Joshua, on the other hand, had his most recent bout the previous month against Sweden's Otto Wallin, winning by technical knockout in the fifth round.