Jorge Sánchez to Stay at Cruz Azul as Toluca Move Falls Through

Today, 19:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta
According to ESPN, defender Jorge Sánchez will remain with Cruz Azul despite Toluca’s interest in signing him for the Apertura 2025. The former América and Porto player was reportedly on the Red Devils’ shortlist, but negotiations stalled and the club has decided to keep him at least until the end of the current tournament.

Sánchez, a native of Torreón, joined La Máquina for the Apertura 2024 after a brief spell in Portugal and a previous stint with Ajax in the Netherlands. Since his arrival, he has become a valuable part of the squad, playing two of the team’s four matches this season and logging 175 minutes on the pitch.

Coach Nicolás Larcamón’s tenure at Cruz Azul has had a rocky start, highlighted by a 7-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup. Still, the squad appears to be adjusting to his style, with a recent win over Atlético de San Luis offering a potential turning point for the campaign.

For Toluca, the failed move is a setback in their defensive reinforcement plans. For Cruz Azul, keeping Sánchez ensures the presence of an experienced international fullback, seen as vital in stabilizing a side still finding its rhythm this season.

