Jonathan David Scores on Serie A Debut for Juventus

According to Canadian Soccer Daily, Jonathan David needed less than an hour to open his scoring account in Italy. The Canadian striker started on Sunday at Allianz Stadium and netted the opener in Juventus’ 2-0 season-opening victory over Parma.

His goal came in the 59th minute when he slipped past his marker inside the six-yard box to redirect a pinpoint pass from Kenan Yildiz past goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. The finish underscored why Juventus signed him: to lead the line as their new attacking reference.

David was substituted in the 80th minute for Dušan Vlahović, who scored just four minutes later to seal the win. The Serbian forward, long linked with a move away from Turin, remains with the club for now but looks set to play behind David in Igor Tudor’s 3-4-2-1 system.

The strike followed David’s impressive goal against Atalanta in the preseason finale, suggesting he is ready to be the main man before the transfer window closes on September 1. Tudor praised Vlahović’s focus in his post-match comments but acknowledged uncertainty over the striker’s future.

David, already Canada’s all-time leading scorer, signed a five-year deal with Juventus in early July after the club’s exit at the hands of Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup. Next week, Canada head coach Jesse Marsch will announce his squad for September friendlies against Romania and Wales, with David expected to spearhead the attack.