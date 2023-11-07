RU RU NG NG
Jokic notched another triple-double, surpassing LeBron and Kidd

Jokic notched another triple-double, surpassing LeBron and Kidd

Yesterday, 14:23
Jokic notched another triple-double, surpassing LeBron and Kidd Photo: https://twitter.com/HarrisonWind

Serbian basketball player Nikola Jokic secured yet another triple-double in a game against New Orleans.

According to ClutchPoints, this accomplishment has allowed him to surpass LeBron James and Jason Kidd in this statistic in the regular NBA season. In the previous match, Jokic spent 36 minutes and 23 seconds on the court, accumulating 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists. This triple-double marked his 108th in his career. Denver emerged victorious over New Orleans with a score of 134-116.

The all-time NBA leader in triple-doubles is Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook, who boasts a total of 198 triple-doubles.

In June 2014, Jokic was selected 41st overall in the NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets. In the summer of 2015, after a season spent in Europe, Jokic returned to the team that drafted him. On July 28, 2015, he signed a contract with the Denver Nuggets. In the NBA Summer League, his averages were 8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game over five matches.

On November 8, 2015, he recorded a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds, although the team lost 109-98 to the San Antonio Spurs. On January 10, 2016, he registered a career-best nine assists as the team defeated the Charlotte Hornets 95-92. On February 1, he once again broke his own record, achieving a double-double with 27 points and 14 rebounds, while the team won 112-93 against the Toronto Raptors. On April 8, he set a rebounding record with 15, and the team won 102-98 against the San Antonio Spurs.

At the end of the season, he placed third in the Rookie of the Year voting and was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

