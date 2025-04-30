John Kennedy Wants Fluminense Return, but Pachuca Refuses Early Exit

John Kennedy is reportedly eager to return to Fluminense, but Pachuca has no intention of letting the Brazilian striker leave early. According to Fútbol Total, the 22-year-old forward has expressed his desire to go back to Brazil, especially with Renato Gaúcho now coaching the Rio de Janeiro club. However, the Mexican side has no plans to release him before the end of his loan.

Renato reportedly requested Kennedy’s return as one of his priorities, but the loan deal runs through December 2025 and includes solid terms. Pachuca paid $533,000 for the initial agreement and holds a $6 million purchase option for 70% of the player’s economic rights. No clause allows for an early termination.

Since joining the Tuzos, Kennedy has made 18 appearances, scoring 9 goals and providing 2 assists over 1,159 minutes. He started off as a regular starter but has recently become a bench option under coach Guillermo Almada. Still, the club sees him as a valuable asset ahead of the upcoming Apertura 2025 and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Kennedy rose to prominence with Fluminense, playing a key role in their 2023 Copa Libertadores triumph. While he’s clearly open to returning home, he remains tied to Pachuca until the end of the year. Unless there’s a new agreement, the Brazilian forward will continue in Liga MX—at least for now.