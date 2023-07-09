EN RU
Joao Felix could move to Portugal's top club

Football news Today, 13:15
Joao Felix could move to Portugal's top club

Lisbon-based club Benfica is showing interest in the forward from Atletico Madrid and the Portuguese national team, João Félix, according to Notícias ao Minuto.

According to the source, the Portuguese club has developed a strategy for the transfer of the 23-year-old player. Benfica plans to make a loan offer for the forward before the end of the summer transfer window. The Lisbon club hopes that by that time, Atletico will not have any other options to get rid of a player who has a strained relationship with the team's head coach, Diego Simeone.

Félix is a product of Benfica's youth academy. In the summer of 2019, the Portuguese club sold the forward to Atletico Madrid for a transfer fee of €127.2 million. In the second half of last season, Félix played for Chelsea on loan. He appeared in 20 matches across all competitions for the English club and scored four goals. His contract with Atletico runs until the summer of 2027.

It is worth noting that Benfica became the champion of Portugal last season, while Atletico Madrid finished third in the Spanish league.

