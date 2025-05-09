Jesús Martínez Slams Liga MX and FMF After Club León’s Club World Cup Exclusion

Club León president Jesús Martínez Murguía has voiced strong criticism toward Liga MX and the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) following the team’s exclusion from the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. In statements reported by Mediotiempo, Martínez claimed the club was “abandoned” during a legal dispute with FIFA, which escalated to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). “It’s clear we were left alone, but we’ve always worked with faith and commitment to elevate this club,” he said.

While he acknowledged support from Concacaf and a few Mexican clubs, Martínez expressed disappointment in the lack of institutional backing. He noted that León has independently built infrastructure, a youth academy, and a strong brand identity—efforts carried out without assistance. He also revealed that León was the only club required to present extensive documentation to prove its independence from other Grupo Pachuca-owned teams, such as Pachuca, Real Oviedo, and Everton. “We never lied about ownership, and we met every requirement from FIFA,” he added.

One of the main questions among fans has been why Pachuca was selected for the tournament over León, especially considering León had qualified earlier by winning the Concacaf Champions League. Martínez confirmed that the club formally asked FIFA for an explanation and is awaiting a response. “Neither my father nor I made that decision. We want transparency for our fans.”

Martínez also previewed the upcoming Liga MX Owners’ Assembly on May 27, where he expects significant issues to be addressed. “There are eight clubs pushing for change. We don’t want a closed circle—we want every voice to be heard.”

Lastly, the club president revealed efforts to find local investors had failed and that León may now look for international investment. “The club is worth well over $100 million. We’ve built a stadium, a youth academy, and a loyal fanbase. León is one of the top six clubs in the country in terms of tradition and identity. We’re excited for the next chapter and are seeking the right partner to move forward.”