Club León loses appeal and will not play at the Club World Cup

At the end of March, FIFA made the decision to exclude Club León from the 2025 Club World Cup for violating tournament regulations. However, the Mexican side chose to challenge this ruling and filed an appeal in court.

Details: According to Sky Sports, Club León has officially lost its FIFA appeal. It is now certain that the team will not participate in the upcoming Club World Cup.

The reason for the exclusion lies in FIFA's rules, which prohibit a single owner from controlling multiple clubs. Both León and Pachuca are owned by the same parent group. Under the regulations, two teams with the same ownership cannot compete in the same tournament.

It should be noted that Costa Rican side Alajuelense will replace León at the Club World Cup. Alajuelense is currently the highest-ranked Central American team in the CONCACAF rankings. The Costa Rican club will play in the same group as Chelsea at the tournament, which is set to take place in the United States.

Reminder: Representatives from León and Pachuca held meetings with FIFA in an attempt to prove their structural independence, but failed to convince the organization.