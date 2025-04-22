Jan Hurtado Out with Injury as Gimnasia’s Crisis Deepens Ahead of Apertura Finale

Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata received another major setback amid a turbulent campaign. Venezuelan forward Jan Carlos Hurtado has suffered a grade two hamstring tear in his left leg and is expected to miss the rest of the Torneo Apertura, according to TyC Sports The news further complicates the team’s chances of qualifying for the next phase, with only two regular-season matches remaining.

Hurtado will be sidelined for upcoming games against Vélez and Platense, and his availability for Copa Argentina’s round of 32 remains uncertain. The team is reeling after a 3-0 defeat to River Plate, a result that has intensified pressure on head coach Diego Flores and sparked concern among club officials.

Injury woes continue to pile up for Gimnasia. Defender Matías Melluso remains out with a similar muscle issue. However, there is a silver lining as Gastón Susso returns from suspension and is set to replace Renzo Giampaoli, who struggled in the loss to River.

Following the match, Flores’ future became a topic of discussion within the club’s board. Meetings were held throughout the weekend to assess the sporting situation. The outcome of next Monday’s clash against Vélez could be pivotal in determining the coach’s fate.