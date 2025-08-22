James Set for León Return as Leaders Pachuca Visit in Liga MX Clash

León will host Pachuca at Estadio León on Saturday, August 23, in a Liga MX matchday six encounter that marks the expected return of James Rodriguez, according to ESPN. The Colombian playmaker has not featured since August 5 in the Leagues Cup against Columbus Crew, with manager Eduardo Berizzo emphasizing the need for full recovery before his comeback.

The Esmeraldas enter the match after ending a two-game losing streak with a 1-0 away victory over Necaxa, lifting them to 10th place on six points. James’ return is set to draw attention, alongside the form of striker Ismael Diaz, who netted the winner last weekend.

Pachuca arrive as league leaders with 12 points, having won four of their five matches so far. Guillermo Almada’s men stumbled in their most recent outing, losing 2-0 at home to Tijuana, but have been strong on the road with two victories, six goals scored, and only two conceded. Colombian winger Luis Quiñones, who has already found the net this campaign, remains one of the visitors’ key threats.

The last meeting between the sides ended 2-1 in favor of León on February 5, with Jhonder Cadiz and Stiven Mendoza on target, while John Kennedy scored for Pachuca. This weekend, the leaders will look to reaffirm their dominance, though León will be boosted by home advantage and the long-awaited return of James Rodriguez, setting the stage for a compelling showdown.