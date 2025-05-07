James Rodríguez Poised to Join Pachuca for FIFA Club World Cup After León’s Ban

After León was ruled out of the FIFA Club World Cup by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), James Rodríguez may still get his shot at the tournament. According to DSports, Pachuca—León’s affiliated club—are working to sign the Colombian star during FIFA’s special transfer window from June 1 to 10.

James joined León earlier this year with the goal of competing in the Club World Cup. However, FIFA regulations barred León from the tournament due to both clubs being owned by Grupo Pachuca. Now, the situation might ironically benefit the player, as Pachuca prepares to take his place on the world stage.

Thanks to the shared ownership and the specially sanctioned transfer window, the move faces no regulatory hurdles. If finalized, James Rodríguez would secure a spot in the global showcase, salvaging his international ambitions despite León’s disqualification.