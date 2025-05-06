LAFC to Face Club America in Club World Cup Playoff on May 31 in Los Angeles

FIFA has finalized the date and venue for the high-stakes playoff between Los Angeles FC and Club America to determine the final entrant to the 2025 Club World Cup. As GiveMeSport exclusively reported, the one-off match will take place on May 31 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

The winner will claim the final spot in Group D of the expanded tournament, joining Chelsea, Flamengo, and ES Tunis. The match carries significant financial implications—estimated at $10 million—with a guaranteed $9.55 million entry fee for the victor and up to $2 million in group stage bonuses per win, not including knockout round earnings.

This playoff was necessitated by Club Leon’s removal from the tournament due to a breach of FIFA’s multi-club ownership rules. Both Leon and CF Pachuca are owned by Grupo Pachuca, but only Pachuca will remain in the tournament. Leon’s appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport was rejected earlier this week.

Alajuelense also failed in its bid to claim the vacated spot, having initially raised the conflict between Leon and Pachuca. FIFA instead turned to LAFC, the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League runners-up, and Club America, the top-ranked club based on the four-year coefficient ranking.

This high-profile showdown brings together two of North America’s most prominent clubs in a neutral setting, with international glory and substantial prize money on the line. The winner earns not only a place among global heavyweights but a lucrative path forward in the biggest Club World Cup to date.