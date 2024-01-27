Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th

Boxer and YouTuber Jake Paul hinted that he will announce the name of his next opponent on Tuesday, January 30.

He posted a photo in which he is looking at his five fingers, captioning the post: "5 weeks. Announcement on Tuesday."

Earlier, Paul announced that he would have his next fight on the undercard of the boxing event scheduled for March 2nd in Puerto Rico. The main event of the evening will feature WBA, IBF, and WBO super featherweight champion Amanda Serrano against Nina Meinke.

In 2020, Jake Paul started participating in boxing matches, following his brother Logan's footsteps. In his debut fight against YouTuber AnEsonGib, Paul secured a knockout victory.

In December, Paul knocked out Andre August in the first round.