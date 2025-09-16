Jaime Báez Returns to Peñarol in Unusual Comeback

According to FútbolUy, Jaime Báez is back at Peñarol just four months after leaving the club as a free agent, an uncommon situation the forward himself acknowledged as “not something you see every day.” He will sign a contract until December, with the option to extend it depending on his performances.

Club president Ignacio Ruglio acted swiftly to bring him back following a direct request from coach Diego Aguirre, who held a long phone conversation with the player before approving the move. “I can’t wait to start again. I’m very motivated and eager to return. This is a chance I want to make the most of,” Báez told Carve Deportiva radio.

The winger admitted he feels he is “on trial” and that his priority is to improve the last impression he left at the club. “The last image is the one that stays. I want to give everything to help the team and my teammates,” he said.

Báez kept training with a personal coach during his time without a club and insisted he is physically fit, though he acknowledged he lacks match rhythm. “In the past I managed to regain it quickly, and I always take care of that part,” he noted.

He also addressed his versatility in attack, particularly after Javier Cabrera’s injury left Peñarol short on the right wing. “I’ve played both left and right throughout my career. On the right I feel more comfortable to deliver crosses into the box and provide assists,” he explained.

His return, marked by personal determination and a sense of unfinished business, offers Báez the chance to rewrite his story at Peñarol and win back the confidence of the supporters.