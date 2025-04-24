Jailed Huracán Striker’s Prison Life Sparks Legal Battle

Huracán forward Matías Tissera has spent nearly a month in a Córdoba prison amid extortion charges linked to a failed $10,000 investment, per reports by TyC Sports. The 28-year-old, who missed his team’s historic Copa Sudamericana win over Corinthians due to an active arrest warrant, faces accusations of threatening a bankrupt contractor. His legal team insists the case lacks evidence of weapons or injuries, calling the detention “disproportionate” to his alleged crimes.

Tissera’s defense filed a third bail request this week, citing his contract with Huracán, property assets, and his son’s schooling as guarantees against flight risk. They also seek to downgrade charges to “coercion,” a bailable offense. However, judicial delays persist: the player testified only after 15 days, and his lawyer awaits full access to the case file.

Behind bars at Bouwer Prison, Tissera reportedly stays physically active through daily workouts and informal soccer matches to cope mentally. He communicates solely by phone with family, as visits remain restricted to legal counsel.

Huracán, currently leading their Sudamericana group, feels his absence acutely. With a judge’s ruling on his bail expected before upcoming holidays, the outcome could determine not just Tissera’s freedom, but whether he salvages a career hanging in the balance.