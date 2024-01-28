Jackson Chauke defeated Kaisy Khademi to win the IBO world title

Tonight, at the York Hall in London, Afghan-British boxer Kaisy Khademi faced South African boxer Jackson Chauke. The athletes were competing for the IBO world title in the minimum weight class.

All rounds were quite intense, with both boxers showcasing their skills and determination. Hademi, known for his sharp counterattacks and nimble movements, engaged in a tactical battle against Chauke's aggressive style. The athletes demonstrated a combination of technique, speed, and endurance, captivating the audience with their dynamic action.

Throughout the fight, the intensity increased, and both boxers had moments of dominance. Emotions escalated, and the outcome of the match hung in the balance. Hademi, fighting in his hometown and enjoying strong support from the audience, further heightened the event's atmosphere.

The culmination came in the twelfth round, after which Jackson Chauke emerged victorious, earning more points according to the judges' decision. His victory secured him the IBO world title in the minimum weight class, marking a significant milestone in his career. Chauke's win attested to his skill, experience, and strategic approach in the ring.

South Africa has a new boxing world Champion.Well done to Jackson Chauke,who put on a clinical performance in London.He outclassed Kaisy Khademi and won via a unanimous points decision,to claim the vacant IBO flyweight title.Chauke is trained by the late Nick Durandt's son,Damien pic.twitter.com/mLMCHCwmsL — Tracksuit (@ThabisoMosia) January 28, 2024

For Kaisy Khademi, despite the defeat, the fight showcased his resilience and boxing prowess. His journey to this championship bout and performance in the ring underscore his status as a formidable boxer in his weight category.