RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Boxing News Jackson Chauke defeated Kaisy Khademi to win the IBO world title

Jackson Chauke defeated Kaisy Khademi to win the IBO world title

Boxing News Today, 05:02
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Jackson Chauke defeated Kaisy Khademi to win the IBO world title Jackson Chauke defeated Kaisy Khademi to win the IBO world title

Tonight, at the York Hall in London, Afghan-British boxer Kaisy Khademi faced South African boxer Jackson Chauke. The athletes were competing for the IBO world title in the minimum weight class.

All rounds were quite intense, with both boxers showcasing their skills and determination. Hademi, known for his sharp counterattacks and nimble movements, engaged in a tactical battle against Chauke's aggressive style. The athletes demonstrated a combination of technique, speed, and endurance, captivating the audience with their dynamic action.

Throughout the fight, the intensity increased, and both boxers had moments of dominance. Emotions escalated, and the outcome of the match hung in the balance. Hademi, fighting in his hometown and enjoying strong support from the audience, further heightened the event's atmosphere.

The culmination came in the twelfth round, after which Jackson Chauke emerged victorious, earning more points according to the judges' decision. His victory secured him the IBO world title in the minimum weight class, marking a significant milestone in his career. Chauke's win attested to his skill, experience, and strategic approach in the ring.

For Kaisy Khademi, despite the defeat, the fight showcased his resilience and boxing prowess. His journey to this championship bout and performance in the ring underscore his status as a formidable boxer in his weight category.

Popular news
Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp Football news Today, 03:36 Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp
The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team Football news Yesterday, 17:27 The Egyptian Football Association sacrificed a cow in an attempt to bring luck to the national team
BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season Football news Yesterday, 16:30 BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season
Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th Boxing News Yesterday, 15:58 Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th
The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury Football news Yesterday, 15:31 The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury
Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham Football news 26 jan 2024, 16:59 Manchester City secured victory in the English FA Cup match against Tottenham
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:16 Another robbery of a football player. The home of the Barcelona defender was broken into by intruder Tennis news Today, 07:37 A documentary will be made about Klopp's final months at Liverpool with full access to the team Tennis news Today, 07:35 Jannik Sinner wins the Aus Open 2024 Football news Today, 07:06 Morocco vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 06:07 De Zerbi is the first candidate to replace Xavi after his departure from Barcelona Football news Today, 05:39 Mali vs Burkina Faso: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Boxing News Today, 05:02 Jackson Chauke defeated Kaisy Khademi to win the IBO world title Football news Today, 04:25 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed French Ligue 1 deal Football news Today, 04:01 CONFIRMED. Galatasaray defender signs contract with Bayern Football news Today, 03:36 Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp
Sport Predictions
Football Today QPR – Huddersfield prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Watford vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Liverpool vs Norwich prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Tajikistan vs UAE prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Newport vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Lazio vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Fiorentina vs Inter prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football Today Egypt vs Democratic Republic of Congoprediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024