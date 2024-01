Джексон Чауке победил Кейси Хадеми и завоевал титул чемпиона мира по версии IBO

South Africa has a new boxing world Champion.Well done to Jackson Chauke,who put on a clinical performance in London.He outclassed Kaisy Khademi and won via a unanimous points decision,to claim the vacant IBO flyweight title.Chauke is trained by the late Nick Durandt's son,Damien pic.twitter.com/mLMCHCwmsL

— Tracksuit (@ThabisoMosia) January 28, 2024