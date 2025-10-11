Jack Wilshere close to being appointed as Luton Town head coach

Ex-Arsenal player preparing for his first solo managerial job

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is in the final stages of negotiations to become the head coach of Luton Town, according to the BBC.

The 33-year-old, who previously worked with the Gunners' youth team and had a stint as Norwich City's interim manager, has held talks about a move to Kenilworth Road. Reports suggest that an agreement has already been reached, with Luton set to make an official announcement soon.

As a reminder, Luton are currently competing in League One this season. After 11 matches played, they sit in 11th place, five points adrift of the playoff zone.

It’s worth noting that since retiring as a player in 2022, Wilshere has already taken on a variety of coaching roles, earning a reputation as a promising young manager. In June, reports linked him with the Plymouth Argyle job.