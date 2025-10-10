Prediction on game Win Iraq Odds: 1.85 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On October 11, as part of the fourth stage of Asian World Cup qualification, Iraq will face Indonesia. Read on for an in-depth look at both teams’ form and our match prediction.

Match preview

Iraq, who held second place in World Cup qualifying for a long time, squandered their advantage in the final four rounds—suffering two defeats, drawing once, and securing only a single win. This left Iraq in third place in the group with 15 points, sending them to the fourth qualification stage alongside Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.

In those closing rounds, Iraq drew with Kuwait (2-2), lost to Palestine (1-2) and South Korea (0-2), and edged Jordan (1-0)—a run that ultimately wasn’t enough. While the team is comfortable in possession and capable of creating attacking chances, defensive errors have plagued them, leading to disappointing results at the end of the third round.

Indonesia, on the other hand, clinched the crucial fourth spot in the final matches of the third stage. In a direct showdown for that place, Indonesia edged China 1-0, bringing their tally to 12 points and keeping their World Cup hopes alive. They also beat Bahrain (1-0), but suffered heavy defeats to Australia (1-5) and Japan (0-6).

After advancing to the fourth qualifying stage, Indonesia faced Saudi Arabia in their opening match. Despite scoring first at home, Indonesia conceded three goals by the 62nd minute. They managed to pull one back in the 88th, but it wasn’t enough. Despite a closely contested match, Saudi Arabia took all three points, putting Indonesia’s World Cup dream in jeopardy.

Probable lineups

Iraq: Hashim, Karim, Sulaka, Tahsin, Doski, Amin, Yakob, Al-Ammari, Fardji, Baesh, Hussein

Indonesia: Pas, Sayuri, Diks, Idzes, James, Jonathans, Pelupessi, Klok, Putra, Kambuaya, Oratmangun

Match facts and head-to-head

Iraq have won all five of the last five meetings between the teams

Iraq are on a three-match winning streak

Indonesia have never beaten Iraq in their history

Prediction

Iraq are determined to make up for their slip-ups in the third round of World Cup qualifying and secure their ticket to the 2026 World Cup. Indonesia historically have been a favorable matchup for Iraq, as the head-to-head record shows. My prediction: Iraq to win at 1.85 odds