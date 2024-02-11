Jack Hermansson turned out to be stronger than Joe Pyfer. UFC Fight Night 236 Results

Tonight at the "UFC Apex" in Las Vegas, USA, the UFC Fight Night 236 tournament took place, locally known as UFC Vegas 86.

The main event of this occasion was the bout between Norwegian-Swedish fighter Jack Hermansson and American Joe Pyfer. It lasted all five rounds, and the winner was determined by the judges. Jack Hermansson emerged victorious unanimously, managing to halt Pyfer's streak of five consecutive early wins.

Following today's victory, the Scandinavian fighter has 24 wins and 8 losses to his name. In his last bout, he succumbed to Roman Dolidze via technical knockout. Pyfer, on the other hand, boasts 14 wins and 4 losses.

In the co-main event in the octagon, Americans Dan Ige and Andre Fili squared off. In the third round, Ige managed to knock out his opponent, securing another victory in his career.

Below are the results of all the matches from UFC Fight Night 236 (UFC Vegas 86):

Preliminary Card

The fight between Daniel Marcos and Aoriqileng was declared a no contest due to an unintentional groin strike and the inability of the fighter to continue the bout (Round 2, 3:28)

Hyder Amil defeated Fernie Garcia via technical knockout (Round 2, 2:12)

Bogdan Guskov defeated Zac Pauga by knockout (Round 1, 3:38)

Max Griffin defeated Jeremiah Wells by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Marcin Prachnio defeated Devin Clark by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Loma Lookboonmee defeated Bruna Brasil by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bolaji Oki defeated Timmy Cuamba by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Carlos Prates defeated Trevin Giles by knockout (Round 2, 4:03)

