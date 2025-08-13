It's over. Dagenham star Andy Carroll splits from his girlfriend

Dagenham striker Andy Carroll, who currently plays in the sixth tier of English football, has decided to end his relationship with girlfriend Lou Teasdale, as reported by The Sun. The news comes as a surprise, as the couple had appeared solid and harmonious, with rumors even suggesting a wedding might be on the horizon.

The reason for the breakup? Social media. More specifically, Lou's status as an active Instagram influencer did not sit well with Carroll.

Andy Carroll 'DUMPS' Lou Teasdale after police questioned him over boozy rows in Greece as he unfollows her and tells pals he's 'sick' of her demands https://t.co/FBHSrGpprW — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 12, 2025

"Andy got tired of Lou's demands and her influencer lifestyle. She’s always posting something on social media, and he absolutely hates it. He told her this week that it’s over. Now he’s single," an insider told The Sun.

https://t.co/a1tgM86wWp — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 7, 2024

It's worth noting that Carroll had been dating Teasdale since last autumn, when they first went public as a couple. Prior to this, the footballer was married to Billi Mucklow, with whom he has three children. The Englishman also has two more children from previous relationships.