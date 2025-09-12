It's official! Lucas Ribeiro joins Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa
The transfer saga of Ribeiro has finally come to an end.
Football news Today, 08:46Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/CyDLeonesa
A new challenge awaits the Mamelodi Sundowns legend in his career.
Details: Today, the Spanish club Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa officially announced the signing of 26-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lucas Ribeiro.
Reports confirm that Ribeiro has joined the team as a free agent, with the contract set for one year and an option for extension.
- See also: Greece vs Turkey. Prediction and bet for the match on September 12, 2025
Lucas Ribeiro moved to Sundowns in 2023 from Belgian side Waasland-Beveren. During his stint with the "Brazilians," he made 88 appearances, scored 37 goals, and delivered 23 assists, earning deep admiration and respect from the club's fans.
Reminder: Mamelodi Sundowns show interest in Ukraine international winger Oleksiy Hutsulyak!