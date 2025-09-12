It's official! Lucas Ribeiro joins Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa

The transfer saga of Ribeiro has finally come to an end.

A new challenge awaits the Mamelodi Sundowns legend in his career.

Details: Today, the Spanish club Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa officially announced the signing of 26-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lucas Ribeiro.

Reports confirm that Ribeiro has joined the team as a free agent, with the contract set for one year and an option for extension.

Lucas Ribeiro moved to Sundowns in 2023 from Belgian side Waasland-Beveren. During his stint with the "Brazilians," he made 88 appearances, scored 37 goals, and delivered 23 assists, earning deep admiration and respect from the club's fans.

