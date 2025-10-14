It’s Official: Lionel Messi to Play for Argentina Against Puerto Rico

Will the legend deliver once again?

In the early hours of Wednesday, October 15, Argentina will face Puerto Rico in a friendly match — and just hours before kickoff, it has been confirmed whether Messi will feature for his national team.

Details: According to insider Gastón Edul, the Argentine superstar and national icon will indeed start the match against Puerto Rico.

It has also been confirmed that Flaco López will make his debut for Argentina, while the midfield trio will consist of Mac Allister, Lo Celso, and Simeone.

Esta noche: Argentina - Puerto Rico.

Leo Messi con grandes chances de ser titular.

Va a debutar el Flaco López de arranque.

El mediocampo:

De Paul Mac Allister Lo Celso y Simeone. pic.twitter.com/q52Qb09rpV — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) October 14, 2025

In their next match, Argentina will face Puerto Rico. The game is scheduled for the night of Wednesday, October 15, at 2:00 a.m. CET.

In the current MLS season, Lionel Messi has scored 26 goals and provided 19 assists in 27 appearances for Inter Miami. His team sits third in the Eastern Conference table and will play their final regular-season match on the night of October 19.

Reminder: Lionel Messi keeps smashing records. The Argentine superstar has made history once again, netting a brace against Atlanta in an MLS regular season match and setting a groundbreaking milestone.