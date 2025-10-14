ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news It’s Official: Lionel Messi to Play for Argentina Against Puerto Rico

It’s Official: Lionel Messi to Play for Argentina Against Puerto Rico

Will the legend deliver once again?
Football news Today, 16:13
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
It’s Official: Lionel Messi to Play for Argentina Against Puerto Rico Getty Images

In the early hours of Wednesday, October 15, Argentina will face Puerto Rico in a friendly match — and just hours before kickoff, it has been confirmed whether Messi will feature for his national team.

Details: According to insider Gastón Edul, the Argentine superstar and national icon will indeed start the match against Puerto Rico.

It has also been confirmed that Flaco López will make his debut for Argentina, while the midfield trio will consist of Mac Allister, Lo Celso, and Simeone.

In their next match, Argentina will face Puerto Rico. The game is scheduled for the night of Wednesday, October 15, at 2:00 a.m. CET.

In the current MLS season, Lionel Messi has scored 26 goals and provided 19 assists in 27 appearances for Inter Miami. His team sits third in the Eastern Conference table and will play their final regular-season match on the night of October 19.

Reminder: Lionel Messi keeps smashing records. The Argentine superstar has made history once again, netting a brace against Atlanta in an MLS regular season match and setting a groundbreaking milestone.

Related teams and leagues
Argentina Argentina Schedule Argentina News
Related Team News
Messi: "I will return to Barcelona, but only when he leaves" Football news Today, 02:31 Messi: "I will return to Barcelona, but only when he leaves"
“A crazy match.” Mbappé on the 2022 World Cup final and whether Argentina deserved to win Football news Yesterday, 02:11 “A crazy match.” Mbappé on the 2022 World Cup final and whether Argentina deserved to win
Lionel Messi returns to the national team and is already training with Argentina Football news Yesterday, 01:47 Lionel Messi returns to the national team and is already training with Argentina
Enzo Fernández leaves Argentina national team camp. Reason revealed Football news 12 oct 2025, 03:07 Enzo Fernández leaves Argentina national team camp. Reason revealed
Franco Mastantuono sidelined for a period due to injury Football news 11 oct 2025, 04:28 Loss! Franco Mastantuono sidelined for a spell due to injury
Messi could miss Argentina's match against Venezuela. The reason has been revealed Football news 08 oct 2025, 13:20 Messi may miss Argentina's match against Venezuela. The reason has been revealed
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores