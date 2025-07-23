It’s official: Blue Bulls appoint new head coach

South African rugby side Vodacom Bulls have confirmed their new head coach, who will take charge of the team moving forward.

Details: As officially announced on the club’s website, Johan Ackermann has been named the new head coach. A three-time South African “Coach of the Year” award winner, Ackermann brings extensive experience both domestically and internationally to Vodacom Bulls.

Quote: “He’s the right man at the right time. He’s a Carlton League legend, played his first Test at Loftus, wore the Bulls jersey… his blood runs blue. This was always meant to be. His leadership and ability to build culture are well known,” said Willem Strauss, president of the Blue Bulls Rugby Union.

The Blue Bulls are a South African rugby team competing in the annual Currie Cup and the United Rugby Championship. They have won the Currie Cup an impressive 25 times.

Reminder: The 2025 Rugby Championship campaign kicks off on August 16, and South Africa has announced its squad for the opening match of the tournament.