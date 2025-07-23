Springboks announce squad for 2025 Rugby Championship opener vs Australia

The 2025 Rugby Championship campaign kicks off on August 16, and South Africa has announced its squad for the opening match of the tournament.

Details: Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has unveiled a 37-man squad featuring 24 Rugby World Cup winners for the first match against Australia. The squad also includes fresh talent from July’s successful Castle Lager Incoming Series.

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Rassie Erasmus has named his squad that will face the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship next month 🇿🇦



Bathobele Hlekani, Cheswill Jooste and Haashim Pead have been invited to train with the group during their two-week conditioning camp in Joburg.#SSRugby pic.twitter.com/3qJSH8GfPg — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) July 23, 2025

The newcomers include Ethan Hooker, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Boan Venter, Marnus van der Merwe, and Cobus Wiese.

Reminder: The Springboks, the defending champions of the Rugby Championship, will face Australia on August 16 at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, followed by a second clash at Cape Town Stadium on August 23.

This will be the final edition of the Rugby Championship before the launch of the Nations Championship, which begins next year.