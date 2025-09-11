"It's obvious." Keane agrees that Nottingham Forest changed coach for reasons beyond results
The departure of Nuno Espírito Santo from his position as head coach of Nottingham Forest was, for many, the clear outcome of a conflict with club owner Evangelos Marinakis. Manchester United legend Roy Keane shares this view.
Details: The Irishman emphasizes that dealing with club management is the toughest part of a coach's job, and Santo clearly struggled with it, ultimately costing him his position and making way for Ange Postecoglou.
Quote: "The hardest part of being a manager is managing upwards. Clearly, he didn't lose his job because of football results. Last season, he did quite well. But I still think the owner was fairly disappointed, believing the club should have made it to the Champions League.
In the end, it was a good season with qualification for Europe, but managing upwards remains an issue: when a sporting director comes in, in theory their main job is to support the manager. But some managers see them as a hindrance—whether it's transfers or personal conflicts.
And if that person was brought in by the owner, then unfortunately, the owner will almost always side with the sporting director. Especially in this case, especially with the owner of Nottingham Forest. We've seen this before with Steve Cooper. I didn't even bat an eye—that's just how it works," Keane said.