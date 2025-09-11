RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "It's obvious." Keane agrees that Nottingham Forest changed coach for reasons beyond results

"It's obvious." Keane agrees that Nottingham Forest changed coach for reasons beyond results

In solidarity with many.
Football news Today, 05:50
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Nuno Espirito Santo Getty Images

The departure of Nuno Espírito Santo from his position as head coach of Nottingham Forest was, for many, the clear outcome of a conflict with club owner Evangelos Marinakis. Manchester United legend Roy Keane shares this view.

Details: The Irishman emphasizes that dealing with club management is the toughest part of a coach's job, and Santo clearly struggled with it, ultimately costing him his position and making way for Ange Postecoglou.

Quote: "The hardest part of being a manager is managing upwards. Clearly, he didn't lose his job because of football results. Last season, he did quite well. But I still think the owner was fairly disappointed, believing the club should have made it to the Champions League.

In the end, it was a good season with qualification for Europe, but managing upwards remains an issue: when a sporting director comes in, in theory their main job is to support the manager. But some managers see them as a hindrance—whether it's transfers or personal conflicts.

And if that person was brought in by the owner, then unfortunately, the owner will almost always side with the sporting director. Especially in this case, especially with the owner of Nottingham Forest. We've seen this before with Steve Cooper. I didn't even bat an eye—that's just how it works," Keane said.

Related teams and leagues
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest Schedule Nottingham Forest News Nottingham Forest Transfers
Related Team News
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 4 online Football news Today, 02:59 Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 4 online
Official: Ange Postecoglou appointed as Nottingham Forest head coach Football news 09 sep 2025, 08:35 Official: Ange Postecoglou appointed as Nottingham Forest head coach
Ange Postecoglou Football news 09 sep 2025, 05:44 The main favorite for the Nottingham Forest manager job revealed. Who is he?
José Mourinho as head coach of Fenerbahçe Football news 09 sep 2025, 02:58 Sensational twist! José Mourinho could take charge of Nottingham Forest
Nuno Espírito Santo dismissed as Nottingham Forest head coach Football news 09 sep 2025, 01:48 Farewell! Official – Nuno Espírito Santo dismissed as Nottingham Forest head coach
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores