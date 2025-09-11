"It's obvious." Keane agrees that Nottingham Forest changed coach for reasons beyond results

In solidarity with many.

The departure of Nuno Espírito Santo from his position as head coach of Nottingham Forest was, for many, the clear outcome of a conflict with club owner Evangelos Marinakis. Manchester United legend Roy Keane shares this view.

Details: The Irishman emphasizes that dealing with club management is the toughest part of a coach's job, and Santo clearly struggled with it, ultimately costing him his position and making way for Ange Postecoglou.