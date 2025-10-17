"It's not pleasant when you get your ass kicked like that" - Djokovic comments on his defeat to Sinner

The decorated Serbian loses Six Kings Slam semifinal.

Sinner was playing on a completely different level yesterday.

Details: The legendary 38-year-old Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic commented on his defeat in yesterday’s Six Kings Slam semifinal, where he lost to world No. 2 Jannik Sinner:

"It’s never pleasant when someone kicks your ass like that on court. Sorry the match didn’t last longer—it’s his fault, not mine! I tried to scare him a bit in the last game, at 0:15, but it didn’t work. Honestly, it felt like a runaway train: he was hitting the ball from all angles, and I was just trying to hold on. But he was just too good. Bravo to him and good luck in the final. Honestly, the fact that I can still play at a high level, be in the top 10, top 5—it’s just amazing. It really feels great. I’m giving it my all. My body isn’t perfect anymore, but I’m grateful for everything God has given me in life," the 38-year-old Djokovic said after the match with Sinner.

Djokovic lost to Sinner in straight sets, 2:0 (4:6, 2:6), with the match lasting just 63 minutes.

In the final, Sinner will face world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated world No. 4 American Taylor Fritz in the other semifinal by the same scoreline, 2:0 (6:4, 6:2).

