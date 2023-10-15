It's not Lampard. The new head coach of Rangers has been announced

The 49-year-old Belgian specialist, Philippe Clement, has officially taken over as the head coach of the Scottish Rangers from Glasgow.

The contract is set to run until the summer of 2027.

Clement had previously won the Belgian championship with Genk and then secured two championship titles with Brugge. Last season, the 49-year-old Belgian managed Monaco.

The Rangers currently occupy the second position in the Scottish Premier League, trailing Celtic by seven points. In their upcoming match on October 21, Clement's team will face Hibernian.

Earlier, Rangers parted ways with Michael Beale. It was also reported that the team's coach could be Frank Lampard.