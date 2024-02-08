"It's like Snow White's apple". UEFA president criticised the Super League again

UEFA President Alexander Ceferin has once again criticized the Super League project, actively supported by Real Madrid and Barcelona, using strong language.

"The Super League is like Snow White's apple. There are those who pretend to be saviors, but in reality, they are digging graves. Our success is based on a unified model, on solidarity, on promotion and relegation, on equality. And we should be proud of that. But there are those who want to trample on it. However, history and achievements cannot be bought with money. We have 70 years of history behind us, and there is even more ahead", – Ceferin said, as quoted by Marca.

Yesterday, it was revealed that the Super League is preparing to file a new lawsuit to claim over 3 billion euros in compensation from UEFA for the delay in launching the tournament.

In response to this, UEFA increased the prize money for participation and success in the Champions League.

Recall that the organizers of the Super League promise that the new tournament will start in September 2025.