Italy named the national team of the season: Khvicha in it

ESPN made the symbolic team of the season in Serie A in Italy.

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Georgia was included in the team.

Goalkeeper: Ivan Provedel (Lazio).

Defenders: Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Kim Min-Jae (Napoli), Lucas Martinez Cuarta (Fiorentina), Carlos Augusto (Monza).

Midfielders: Rafael Leau (AC Milan), Nicolo Barella (Inter), Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli).

Forwards: Victor Osimhen (Napoli), Lautaro Martinez (Inter).

It should be recalled that Napoli won the Italian championship this season.