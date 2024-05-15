Italy midfielder to miss Euro 2024 due to injury
At the upcoming Euro 2024 Championship, the Italian national team will not be able to count on Aston Villa's attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.
As reported by Corriere dello Sport, the 24-year-old footballer suffered a minor foot fracture in a recent match against Liverpool (3-3). His recovery will take a month, and Zaniolo will not have time to undergo preparation for Euro 2024.
Throughout his career, Zaniolo has played 19 matches for the Italian national team, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist. He participated in 4 games during the Euro 2024 qualifiers.
With Aston Villa this season, Zaniolo has appeared in 40 matches and scored 3 goals. His rights are still owned by Galatasaray, but it is expected that he will return to Serie A in the summer.
In the upcoming European Championship, Italy will play in the same group as Spain, Croatia, and Albania. It is worth noting that Italy is the reigning European champion.