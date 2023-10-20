Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round

From Saturday to Monday, the matches of the ninth round of Serie A will take place. On Saturday, Inter Milan will travel to Turin, and Napoli will visit Verona. On Sunday, October 22, Roma will host Monza at their home stadium. Additionally, on the same day, the central match of this round between Milan and Juventus will occur.

Time - CET

Serie A, 9th Round

October 21, Saturday:

Verona - Napoli - 15:00

Torino - Inter - 18:00

Sassuolo - Lazio - 20:45

October 22, Sunday:

Roma - Monza - 13:30

Bologna - Frosinone - 15:00

Salernitana - Cagliari - 15:00

Atalanta - Genoa - 18:00

Milan - Juventus - 20:45

October 23, Monday:

Udinese - Lecce - 18:30

Fiorentina - Empoli - 20:45

League Table

Serie A, 10th Round

October 27, Friday:

Genoa - Salernitana - 20:45

October 28, Saturday:

Sassuolo - Bologna - 15:00

Lecce - Turin - 18:00

Juventus - Verona - 20:45

October 29, Sunday:

Cagliari - Frosinone - 12:30

Monza - Udinese - 15:00

Inter - Roma - 18:00

Napoli - Milan - 20:45

October 30, Monday: