"It was an unnecessary and foolish act" - Arne Slot comments on Ekitike's sending off

On September 23rd, in the English League Cup, Liverpool hosted Southampton. The home side secured victory thanks to a late goal from Hugo Ekitike. However, after scoring, Ekitike couldn't contain his emotions—he took off his shirt and received a second yellow card. At the post-match press conference, the team’s manager shared his thoughts on the incident.

Details: According to Liverpool head coach Arne Slot, the second yellow card that led to the player’s dismissal was completely unnecessary.

“It was unnecessary and, without a doubt, foolish,” he noted, emphasizing that at this level, it’s crucial to be able to control your emotions.

The Dutch specialist reminded everyone that the first incident that resulted in a booking could already be considered a mistake.

“When you play in the Premier League or any other top championship, the defender can get away with almost anything. Sometimes you react emotionally, but you have to keep yourself in check to avoid cards. If you can’t control your emotions—at least do it in a way that doesn’t cost you a sending off,” the coach added.

The manager paid special attention to the importance of emotional control even in the most intense moments. He pointed out that after a beautiful goal in a crucial match, players should channel their emotions for the team’s benefit.

“If you score in a Champions League final, beating three defenders, that’s a moment to show respect to your teammates. I would go up to Federico Chiesa and say: ‘This goal is yours.’ But Hugo did otherwise, and that was unnecessary,” he added.

This season, Ekitike has played 8 matches across all competitions, scoring 5 goals and providing 1 assist.

