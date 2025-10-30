It is now known how many matches Désiré Doué could miss
A major setback for the Parisians.
Football news Today, 03:33Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
In their latest Ligue 1 match, PSG were held to a draw by Lorient, but the bigger blow came with the injury to Désiré Doué, who is expected to be sidelined for several weeks.
Details: According to Physio Scout, Doué is believed to have sustained a grade 2 or grade 3 hamstring strain. He could be out for more than a month.
Estimated recovery time:
Grade 2: 4–6 weeks
Grade 3 (without surgery): 8–12 weeks
Grade 3 with surgery (tendon damage or detachment): 3–5 months.
Adding to the concern, this was only Doué’s fourth appearance since returning from a previous injury.
Reminder: In the third round of the Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen, the French winger scored just three minutes after coming off the bench.