It is now known how many matches Désiré Doué could miss

A major setback for the Parisians.

In their latest Ligue 1 match, PSG were held to a draw by Lorient, but the bigger blow came with the injury to Désiré Doué, who is expected to be sidelined for several weeks.

Details: According to Physio Scout, Doué is believed to have sustained a grade 2 or grade 3 hamstring strain. He could be out for more than a month.

Estimated recovery time:

Grade 2: 4–6 weeks

Grade 3 (without surgery): 8–12 weeks

Grade 3 with surgery (tendon damage or detachment): 3–5 months.

Désiré Doué was stretchered off after decelerating on his right leg while attempting a cross, then palpated high up the posterior thigh (proximal hamstring).



The mechanism and location point to a strain rather than simple tightness, with a higher concern when pain is proximal.… pic.twitter.com/mhbJalmKg3 — Physio Scout | Football Injury Analysis (@physioscout) October 29, 2025

Adding to the concern, this was only Doué’s fourth appearance since returning from a previous injury.

Reminder: In the third round of the Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen, the French winger scored just three minutes after coming off the bench.