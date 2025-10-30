ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news It is now known how many matches Désiré Doué could miss

It is now known how many matches Désiré Doué could miss

A major setback for the Parisians.
Football news Today, 03:33
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
It is now known how many matches Désiré Doué could miss Getty Images

In their latest Ligue 1 match, PSG were held to a draw by Lorient, but the bigger blow came with the injury to Désiré Doué, who is expected to be sidelined for several weeks.

Details: According to Physio Scout, Doué is believed to have sustained a grade 2 or grade 3 hamstring strain. He could be out for more than a month.

Estimated recovery time:

Grade 2: 4–6 weeks
Grade 3 (without surgery): 8–12 weeks
Grade 3 with surgery (tendon damage or detachment): 3–5 months.

Adding to the concern, this was only Doué’s fourth appearance since returning from a previous injury.

Reminder: In the third round of the Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen, the French winger scored just three minutes after coming off the bench.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Related Team News
Another setback for PSG! Désiré Doué suffers muscle injury in match against Lorient Football news Yesterday, 16:44 Another setback for PSG! Désiré Doué suffers muscle injury in match against Lorient
PSG hope to extend Pacho’s contract by the end of the year Football news 28 oct 2025, 13:00 PSG hope to extend Pacho’s contract by the end of the year
Grzegorz Krychowiak of Poland reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Football news 27 oct 2025, 16:33 Official: Grzegorz Krychowiak announces retirement
A divine calling! Dani Alves becomes a preacher in an evangelical church Football news 27 oct 2025, 15:55 A divine calling! Dani Alves becomes a preacher in an evangelical church
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores