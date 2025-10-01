RU RU ES ES FR FR
It is now clear whether Ronaldo will feature in the AFC Champions League 2 match

Will the superstar take the field?
Football news Today, 14:06
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
On Wednesday, October 1, the second round of the AFC Champions League 2 sees Al Nassr travel to face Iraqi side Al-Zawraa. The question was whether Cristiano Ronaldo would play.

Details: Al Nassr released their starting lineup for the clash, confirming that the Saudi giants will play without Cristiano Ronaldo. What’s more, he is not even included in the squad list for this match.

Incidentally, he also missed the opening round, but that did not stop the team from thrashing Istiklol Dushanbe 5-0.

Reminder: In his previous outing, Cristiano Ronaldo found the net once again. He has scored three goals in his last two league matches, taking his career tally to 946. The chase for the magical 1,000-goal milestone edges ever closer.

