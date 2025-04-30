"It hurts." Rakitic wants to help Sevilla amid team's struggles
For the past three seasons, Sevilla have not been among the front-runners in La Liga, solid but firmly a mid-table side. This season, the situation has only worsened, with the team now forced to fight for survival. Club legends have not hidden their disappointment with the Andalusians' current plight.
Details: Former Sevilla midfielder Ivan Rakitić admitted that the situation pains him, and if the club's management asks for his help in turning things around, he would respond to their call without hesitation.
Quote: "To come back? I hope so, everyone has my phone number. I don't have another 10 years left in football, but everyone knows how much I love Sevilla and my city of Seville. No matter what role I could help in, I'm always ready to return and be there. I'm always ready to help Sevilla, and I hope that one day the president will call me, and I'll be ready.
Honestly, it hurts. First and foremost, I am a Sevilla fan, and my heart belongs to Sevilla. I want to trust, I trust this team until the last moment. I believe in Joaquin Caparros, I want to give him all my strength and affection from here," the Croatian midfielder said.