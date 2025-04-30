"It hurts." Rakitic wants to help Sevilla amid team's struggles

For the past three seasons, Sevilla have not been among the front-runners in La Liga, solid but firmly a mid-table side. This season, the situation has only worsened, with the team now forced to fight for survival. Club legends have not hidden their disappointment with the Andalusians' current plight.

Details: Former Sevilla midfielder Ivan Rakitić admitted that the situation pains him, and if the club's management asks for his help in turning things around, he would respond to their call without hesitation.

