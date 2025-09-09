It has been revealed who will replace Mourinho! Tedesco agrees to take charge of Fenerbahce

Renowned specialist to lead the Turkish club.

After the dismissal of the 62-year-old Portuguese manager, the head coach position at the Istanbul club remained vacant, but now the name of the new boss has been revealed.

Details: According to renowned journalist Nicolo Schira, the Istanbul club's management has finally decided on a new manager—Domenico Tedesco will take the helm.

The Italian will sign a two-year contract with the Turkish club.

Tedesco's most recent job was with the Belgium national team, which he managed from February 2023 to January 2025.

Recall: Zinedine Zidane turned down the opportunity to coach Fenerbahce, as the Frenchman is hoping to take charge of his national team.