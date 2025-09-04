It has been revealed who claimed the Manager of the Month award in the Betway Championship

A well-deserved honour.

With the international break halting club football, the Betway Championship has named its top coach for August.

Details: According to the PSL’s official page, the award went to the manager of Sekhukhune United Eric Tinkler. His side played five matches in the Betway Championship, winning four and drawing once. Sekhukhune United currently sit top of the table with 13 points.

Their next fixture is scheduled for late September against Golden Arrows.

