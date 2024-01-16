It has been revealed how many points Messi and Haaland scored in the voting of The Best

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 02:37
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
FIFA has officially released the results of the voting for The Best award, presented to the outstanding football player of the year, according to the organization.

It has been revealed that Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland accumulated an equal number of points – both amassing 48. However, the legendary Argentine emerged superior, as he garnered more votes from national team captains. Messi received votes from 107 captains, compared to Haaland's 64. This granted the Inter Miami forward 13 points and the Norwegian 11.

The Best results

Among the captains voting for Messi, notable names include Luka Modrić (Croatia), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Kylian Mbappé (France), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Harry Kane (England), Andy Robertson (Scotland), Federico Valverde (Uruguay), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal), and Mohamed Salah (Egypt).

As a reminder, Pep Guardiola received the award for the best coach, Aitana Bonmatí was named the best female player, and Ederson claimed the prize for the best goalkeeper.

Messi has won The Best award for the third time in his career, setting a record. Ronaldo and Lewandowski each have two wins.

